Last Updated:

DU UG Admissions 2022: Mid Entry For CSAS Phase I, II Starts Today; Check Key Details

The admission procedure for the Delhi University UG courses under the mid-entry provision has started today, November 5, and continue until all seats are filled

Written By
Amrit Burman
DU, DU UG Admissions

Image: Shutterstock


The admission procedure for the Delhi University UG courses under the mid-entry provision has started today, November 5, 2022, and will continue until all seats are filled. All those candidates who want to apply for CSAS Phase I and Phase II admissions can apply for the mid entry provision by visiting the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The link to apply for admission has been activated; it will close on November 7, 2022. Under this admission process, fresh applicants can apply for the provision of mid-entry and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted to the University of Delhi.

The official notice reads, "A two-day window will now be activated from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, until 4:59 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, with a provision for mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted to the University of Delhi."

 

DU UG Admissions 2022 Schedule

  • Mid-entry, window to re-order higher preferences

 
  • November 5 to 7, 2022

 
  • DU CSAS round 3 allocation list

 
  • November 10, 2022

 
  • Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat

 
  • November 11 to 13, 2022

 
  • Colleges to verify and approve the online applications

 
  • November 11 to 14, 2022

 
  • Last date to pay admission fees online

 
  • November 15, 2022

 

The varsity will allocate the programmes and colleges to candidates on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the candidates during the preference-filling phase. As per the official information, around 70,000 seats will be filled by the university through CSAS allocation. Through the provision of mid-entry, candidates who either failed to apply in CSAS round 1 or could not complete round 2 registration will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

READ | Here's list of explosive revelations made by former SA captain Faf du Plessis in new book

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | DU releases first cut-off lists for admission to courses offered under NCWEB
READ | DU releases 2nd list of seat allocation for UG programmes, here's how to check
READ | DU NCWEB Admission: Last date to register against 2nd cut off list today; check steps here
COMMENT