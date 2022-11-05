DU UG Admissions 2022: Mid Entry For CSAS Phase I, II Starts Today; Check Key Details

The admission procedure for the Delhi University UG courses under the mid-entry provision has started today, November 5, 2022, and will continue until all seats are filled. All those candidates who want to apply for CSAS Phase I and Phase II admissions can apply for the mid entry provision by visiting the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The link to apply for admission has been activated; it will close on November 7, 2022. Under this admission process, fresh applicants can apply for the provision of mid-entry and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted to the University of Delhi.

The official notice reads, "A two-day window will now be activated from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, until 4:59 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, with a provision for mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted to the University of Delhi."

DU UG Admissions 2022 Schedule

Mid-entry, window to re-order higher preferences November 5 to 7, 2022 DU CSAS round 3 allocation list November 10, 2022 Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat November 11 to 13, 2022 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications November 11 to 14, 2022 Last date to pay admission fees online November 15, 2022

The varsity will allocate the programmes and colleges to candidates on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the candidates during the preference-filling phase. As per the official information, around 70,000 seats will be filled by the university through CSAS allocation. Through the provision of mid-entry, candidates who either failed to apply in CSAS round 1 or could not complete round 2 registration will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

