DUET 2022: Delhi University PG Entrance Test Schedule Released; Check Imp Dates Here

DUET 2022 Exam Dates: The entrance examination for the Delhi University Postgraduate and Ph.D. courses will begin on October 17 confirmed the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. As per the notice, the exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the examination schedule by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the DUET Examination City Slip and the DUET Admit Card for NTA will be released by the authorities sometime soon. However, based on the previous year's trends, it is expected that hall tickets for the entrance examination will be released 4 days before the commencement of the examination.

"The test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode only. The subject-wise schedule of examination is available as Annexure-I. The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the details in the information bulletin for DUET-2022, which is available on the website https://nta.ac.in/DuetExam. The dates for Advance City Intimation and Admit Card Release will be announced later. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU websites for the latest updates," read the official notice.

Important Dates

Exam Date Examination Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21

More Details

Delhi University will be conducting the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET for admissions into the various PG programmes and PhD programmes available at the varsity. Candidates will be appearing for the computer-based test. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of Delhi University for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative