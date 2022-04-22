ESIC UDC Phase 2 (Main) Admit Cards Released; Check Details & Direct Link To Download

ESIC UDC Phase 2 Exam: The admit cards for the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Exam have been released by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - esic.nic.in. The admit card has been released for the ESIC UDC Main exam 2022 for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC).



As per the official notice, the examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 30. To download the admit card, candidates would be required to log in using their application number or roll number and password or date of birth. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has announced the results of phase 1, or preliminary examination, this month. The examination was conducted on March 19, 2022. This year, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam.

Information handout for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Exam 2022

ESIC UDC Main exam 2022: About the exam

The ESIC UDC phase 2 examination will be based on four subjects.

The total marks for the examination will be 200.

Each subject – general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension – will have 50 questions carrying one mark each.

The examination will be 120 minutes

Scores of online exams will be obtained by adopting the following procedure :

The number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores.

Scores obtained by candidates on any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.

Test-wise scores and scores on total are reported with decimal points up to two digits, per the official notice issued by ESIC.

ESIC UDC phase 2 Exam: Here's how to download

Visit the official website - esic.nic.in

Then, click on the appropriate link

Enter the required credentials such as login id, password

Automatically, a new page would open

Download the admit card for future needs

Here's the direct link to download ESIC UDC Phase 2 Exam - CLICK HERE

