Explained: Why NEET PG Counselling 2021 Is Being Delayed And Doctors Are Protesting?

NEET PG Counselling 2021 has remained suspended for months now. The counselling for admissions to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate medical courses is suspended ever since the matter has been taken to Supreme Court.

It all started when a bunch of petitions challenged the July 29 notification of the Medical Counselling Committee. The notification released on July 29 reads that 27% reservation will be given to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Around 10% quota is reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in NEET-PG (All India Quota). The NEET PG 2021 issue has now been scheduled to be heard on January 6, 2022.

Counselling on hold until SC decides validity of OBC, EWS Reservations In AIQ

Supreme Court in October last week had told the centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG on hold. It has been put on hold until the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota is decided. This has been announced when the Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition challenging the Centre's and Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) decision to implement a 27% quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in NEET admissions for the medical courses.

Union government on October 25 assured Supreme Court that the NEET PG counselling 2021 will not start until the Supreme Court comes to a conclusion on OBC, EWS quota NEET. As per schedule, the window for choice filling and locking was supposed to open on October 26, 2021 and close on October 29, 2021. Institutes were told to verify their internal candidates on October 30, 2021. NEET seat allotment results were supposed to be out on November 3, 2021 and eligible candidates had to report for admission at institutes between November 4 and November 10, 2021.

Why are doctors protesting?

Resident doctors in Delhi are protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling for the past 10 days. The doctors are being led by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). While protesting, they are boycotting all medical services including emergency services across Delhi hospitals. The doctors have also said that they may e forced to opt for mass resignation if the government doesn't expedite the matter on NEET-PG counselling listed in the top court.

Resident doctors of Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals started the protest but now they have been joined by several doctors across India. Since the doctors are boycotting all routine and emergency services, it is affecting patient care.

Supreme Court hearing: Timeline

Supreme Court is postponing the hearing time and again. As of now, the last hearing was on November 25 when the Centre, responding to questions from Supreme Court. The centre said that will revisit the criteria that fixes a limit of Rs 8 lakh in annual income to determine EWS for the purpose of extending reservation benefits and sought four weeks to complete the exercise. Supreme Court during the hearing on October 21 said to centre, “You can’t just pull out Rs 8 lakh from anywhere. There must be some data. Sociological, demographic.”

The bench also pointed out that Rs 8 lakh was also the limit fixed for the OBC quota. It further said people from that community “suffer from social and educational backwardness” but “under the Constitutional scheme, the EWS are not socially and educationally backward”. Therefore, by having a similar scheme for both, “you are making unequals equals”, it had said.

Centre's take on delay

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association on December 28, 2021. In the meeting, Mandaviya urged agitating doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. The minister urged doctors to wait till the first week of January in regards to NEET-PG counselling as the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court.

"I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon," Mandaviya said, addressing the media after the meeting.

Is protest still going on?

After Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the NEET PG 2021 counselling will be held at the earliest, the Residential Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences announced that they will call off their strike. A statement was released in this regard. "Amidst growing tension regarding manhandling of protesting doctors on 27.12.2021 by the Delhi Police and letter from RDA AIIMS New Delhi, the Union Minister has met with the resident doctors and released a press statement on 28.12.2021 assuring the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest. He has also reapproached the manhandling of resident doctors by the Delhi Police," the statement read.

The statement added," We hope that the matter will be resolved at the earliest. Since our demands are met, accordingly the AIIMS, New Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on 29th December 2021 vide letter no. 96/RDA/2021."

It has been announced that Meanwhile, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital's doctors continue to stage protests taking to streets and stalling certain medical services. A patient outside Safdarjung Hospital told ANI, "The doctors (at Safdarjung Hospital) have asked me to pack and go back. They have asked me to come back on January 6 because they will start treating from the date announced."