Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the second extension of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2024 application deadline, giving aspiring candidates more time to apply for this prestigious examination. The new deadline for submission is April 5, 2024, at 9:50 pm.

Initially set for March 26, the deadline was first extended to March 31 and now further extended to April 5. This decision comes in response to requests from candidates and other stakeholders, ensuring that all prospective applicants have ample opportunity to complete their applications.

Advertisement

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams) at NTA, emphasized the importance of this extension, stating, "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on April 5, 2024, based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders." She also highlighted the flexibility in identification options, mentioning that candidates can use their school ID or any government ID with a photograph to facilitate the application process.

Advertisement

The forthcoming CUET-UG 2024 examination, scheduled from May 15 to 31, aims to streamline university admissions nationwide, introduced in 2022. Notably, the NTA proposes a hybrid format for this exam, combining computer-based and pen-and-paper modes based on subject requirements. Subjects with higher registration numbers will employ pen-and-paper format with OMR, while others will opt for computer-based testing. With approximately 14.9 lakh registrations in the previous cycle, CUET-UG underscores its significance in higher education.