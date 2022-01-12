Fact Check: Has The NEET-PG 2022 Exam Scheduled To Be Held On March 12 Been Postponed?

NEET-PG 2022 Counselling: The much-awaited schedule for NEET PG counselling has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee. As per the schedule, the registration procedure for the NEET-PG Counselling has started today January 12, 2022. However, it has come to public notice that a fake circular under the name of the National Board of Examinations is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The notice claims that the NEET PG 2022 examination, which was slated to be held on March 12, 2022, has been postponed due to the prevailing COVID situation across the country.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India vide its letter no. V. 11025/215/2020-MEP (FTS-8079808) dated 10.01.2022 has directed that in light of the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, the conduct of the NEET-PG 2022 examination, scheduled to be held on March 12th, 2022, be postponed, "read the notice.

"The next date of the NEET-PG 2022 examination will be announced after reviewing the situation later," it added.

A public notice purportedly issued by the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th March 2022 has been postponed.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This claim is #Fake.



▶️No such order/notice has been issued by the board. pic.twitter.com/77b07kCsNm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2022

Notably, the government on Wednesday came forward and clarified that there has been no official announcement regarding the postponement of the examination and the notice circulating on social media is fake.

"This claim is fake. No such order/notice has been issued by the board," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022

Meanwhile, the candidates must be aware that the NEET PG counselling will be conducted in four different rounds: AQI Round 1, AQI Round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round. Candidates will be able to take part in the verification process for round 1 from January 18 to January 19, 2022. After that, the seat allotment procedure would start on January 20 and 21. The results will be released on January 22, 2022. Candidates can check the entire NEET PG Counselling Schedule here.