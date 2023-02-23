Fellowship Exit Exam 2022 Registration Begins, Check Important Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the online application process for the Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022. Aspirants can register for FEE 2022 till March 14 (11.55 pm). Interested and eligible students can apply online at natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the fellowship exit exam will be held in March or April 2023. The final date and time for the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. NBE will also mention the date and time of the exam on the admit cards and on their OEEP account.

"National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 in March/April 2023. Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in (22nd February 2023 onwards) for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details. Application form for Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 can only be submitted online at https://natboard.edu.in from 22nd February 2023 (4 PM Onwards) to 14th March 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)," the official notice reads.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee

Applicants will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 6,000 for the NBEMS fellowship exit exam at the time of registration. Candidates applying for NBEMS FNB 2022 should have a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in theory and practical paper to qualify for the exam.

FNB Exam Pattern

The FNB theory paper will be held for 3 hours. It will consist of 10 questions with 10 marks each (10x10= 100 marks). The NBEMS FEE 2022 practical exam will be for 300 marks and includes a clinical exam and viva.