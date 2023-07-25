FMGE Admit Card 2023: Here's How To Download NBE FMGE Hall Ticket Online

NBE FMGE admit card 2023: The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) admit cards 2023 today, July 25. Once released, the candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download their FMGE hall ti ckets from the official website of NBEMS natboard.edu.in.

In order to download the same, candidates will have to log in using their credentials like registration ID and password. The FMGE June 2023 exam will be held on July 30. The results will be out by August 30. Steps to download FMGE admit card has been attached below.

FMGE Admit Card 2023: Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets