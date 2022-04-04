FMGE June 2022 Registration Closes Today, Here's How To Register

FMGE June 2022 registration: National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be closing the online registration process for FMGE 2022. The registration is scheduled to be closed on April 4, 2022. All those Indian students who possess a degree in medical education from any medical institution outside India and want to get a provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any state medical council will have to apply. Candidates who wish to register online should make sure to do the same by April 4 as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. The application link can be checked on the official website nbe.edu.in and candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can click on this link.

FMGE 2022: Check important dates here

The registration has been started on March 15, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on April 4, 2022

Application correction window will be opened on April 8 and the deadline to make changes in application form (if required) is April 12, 2022

The NBEMS will conduct FMGE 2022 on June 4, 2022

FMGE 2022 admit cards will be released on May 27, 2022

FMGE Result 2022 will be declared on June 30, 2022

FMGE June 2022 Exam: Here is how to get yourself registered

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the FMGE 2022 tab and then click on the application link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details

Step 4: Post logging in, click on new registration or log in using the required credentials

Step 5: Fill the form by giving personal, academic, and other details, as asked.

Step 6: Candidates should pay the FMGE application fee and click on submit

Step 7: Pot submitting, download the form and take its printout for future references

FMGE Eligibility Criteria