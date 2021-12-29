Last Updated:

FSSAI Admit Card For Food Analyst, Technical Officer Posts Out; Check Steps To Download

FSSAI Admit card has been released for food analyst, technical officers, and other posts. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below.

FSSAI Admit Card 2021: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has released the FSSAI Admit Card 2021 for exam that is to be conducted in January 2022. The hall tickets have been released for the 7th food analyst and 4th junior food analyst posts. The computer-based written exam for which admit cards have been released is scheduled to be conducted between January 17 to January 20, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exams can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of FSSAI, fssai.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, FSSAI aims to fill 233 vacancies for Technical Officer and other posts. In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their email ID or user ID, password, and security code. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The steps to download call letters are mentioned below. 

FSSAI Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of India's Food Safety and Standards Authority, FSSAI, at fssai.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the 'recruitment' section
  • Candidates will then have to click on the FSSAI Admit Card 2021 link
  • Candidates will then have to enter user ID, password, and security code to log in
  • Candidates should download the hall ticket and also take its printout for any future reference

As per reports, over 1.70 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates would be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, interview and document verification round. Candidates are advised to keep following the official website to get more updates on FSSAI Admit Card 2021 and exam.

