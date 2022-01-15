GATE 2022 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exams can download the admit cards now. They can download hall tickets from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Steps to check the same have been attached below.
To be noted that earlier the GATE admit card 2022 was scheduled to be released on January 3, 2022. The institute postponed it to Jan 7 and then again postponed it to Jan 15, 2022. GATE 2022 will be conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022. Registered candidates can check the important dates here. Amid the daily rising cases of coronavirus, it was being speculated that examination will be postponed. However, there has been no official confirmation from IIT Kharagpur, who is organizing the GATE 2022 Exam.
The GATE 2022 syllabus and exam pattern has been released and students must ensure that they cover all topics mentioned in the syllabus before appearing for the examination. GATE 2022 Mock Test has been released by the IIT Kharagpur in online mode. Candidates who are going to take part in the main examination can take the GATE Mock Test paper to get an insight into the pattern of the examination. Every year lakhs of students take part in the GATE examination, which is conducted for admission into MTech courses in IITs and other renowned institutions. The GATE scores are also considered for various PSC recruitment.