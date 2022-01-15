GATE 2022 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Hall Tickets

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exams can download the admit cards now. They can download hall tickets from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Steps to check the same have been attached below.

To be noted that earlier the GATE admit card 2022 was scheduled to be released on January 3, 2022. The institute postponed it to Jan 7 and then again postponed it to Jan 15, 2022. GATE 2022 will be conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022. Registered candidates can check the important dates here. Amid the daily rising cases of coronavirus, it was being speculated that examination will be postponed. However, there has been no official confirmation from IIT Kharagpur, who is organizing the GATE 2022 Exam.

GATE 2022: Check Important Dates here

GATE 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022

Admit cards have been released on January 15, 2022

Earlier the admit cards release dates were Jan 3 and Jan 7, 2022

A step-by-step guide to download GATE 2022 admit card

Registered candidates should go to the GATE official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the login link being displayed below link which reads, "Admit card download available from January 15, 2022"

Feed-in the enrollment number and password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should go through it and download the PDF.

Candidates should make sure to take the printout of hall tickets so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download GATE 2022 admit cards

GATE 2022: Details

The GATE 2022 syllabus and exam pattern has been released and students must ensure that they cover all topics mentioned in the syllabus before appearing for the examination. GATE 2022 Mock Test has been released by the IIT Kharagpur in online mode. Candidates who are going to take part in the main examination can take the GATE Mock Test paper to get an insight into the pattern of the examination. Every year lakhs of students take part in the GATE examination, which is conducted for admission into MTech courses in IITs and other renowned institutions. The GATE scores are also considered for various PSC recruitment.