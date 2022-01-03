Last Updated:

GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date Postponed To Jan 7, Check Official Statement Here

GATE 2022 hall tickets which were scheduled to be released on January 3 will now be out on January 7, 2022. The details & complete scheduled can be checked here

GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit card release date has been postponed now. Earlier it was scheduled to be released on January 3, which will now be released on January 7, 2022. This information has been released on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Now candidates will be able to check the GATE admit card from January 7, 2022.

A statement on the IIT Kharagpur official website said, "Candidates can download Admit Card from January 07, 2022. Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)"

GATE 2022 Admit Card which will be released on January 7 is for the exam which is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2022. The schedule further informs that the last exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022. Candidates must know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The venue, timings or exam slots, and dates can be checked from their admit cards. The important dates and complete exam schedule can be checked here. The steps to download hall tickets have also been attached below.

GATE 2022: Schedule highlights

  • Call letters to be released on January 3, 2022
  • CS & BM; EE & MA exam on February 5, 2022
  • EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF on February 6, 2022
  • CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL exam on February 12, 2022
  • ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE on February 13, 2022

Steps to download GATE 2022 hall tickets

  • Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the GATE official website to download hall tickets
  • On the homepage, click on the login option and enter the enrollment number and password
  • Candidates should then click on the GATE admit card download link
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should go through it and download the PDF.
  • Candidates should take the printout of hall tickets to the exam hall 
  • It is to be noted that the direct link will only be activated after the release of admit cards (on January 7, 2022)
