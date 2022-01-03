GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date Postponed To Jan 7, Check Official Statement Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit card release date has been postponed now. Earlier it was scheduled to be released on January 3, which will now be released on January 7, 2022. This information has been released on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Now candidates will be able to check the GATE admit card from January 7, 2022.

A statement on the IIT Kharagpur official website said, "Candidates can download Admit Card from January 07, 2022. Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)"

GATE 2022 Admit Card which will be released on January 7 is for the exam which is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2022. The schedule further informs that the last exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022. Candidates must know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The venue, timings or exam slots, and dates can be checked from their admit cards. The important dates and complete exam schedule can be checked here. The steps to download hall tickets have also been attached below.

GATE 2022: Schedule highlights

Call letters to be released on January 3, 2022

CS & BM; EE & MA exam on February 5, 2022

EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF on February 6, 2022

CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL exam on February 12, 2022

ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE on February 13, 2022

Steps to download GATE 2022 hall tickets