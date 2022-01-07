GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Delayed, New Date To Be Announced Soon

GATE Admit Card 2022: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Admit Card scheduled to be released today has been put on temporary hold due to rising cases of COVID-19. According to a statement issued on the official website of the GATE 2022, the date of downloading GATE 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly on the gate - iitkgp.ac.in. Since the examination conducting body has postponed the release of the GATE Admit Card 2022, the examination is likely to be postponed.

However, there has been no official notification regarding the GATE 2022 postponement. As per the examination notice for the GATE 2022 exam, the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, which is likely to be postponed. Students who have registered their names are advised to regularly visit the official website for important updates and information.

GATE 2022: About GATE Exam

The GATE 2022 syllabus and exam pattern has been released and students must ensure that they cover all topics mentioned in the syllabus before appearing for the examination. GATE 2022 Mock Test has been released by the IIT Kharagpur in online mode. Candidates who are going to take part in the main examination can take the GATE Mock Test paper to get an insight into the pattern of the examination. Every year lakhs of students take part in the GATE examination, which is conducted for admission into MTech courses in IITs and other renowned institutions. The GATE scores are also considered for various PSC recruitment.

Image: Shutterstock