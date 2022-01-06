GATE 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Steps To Download Call Letters

GATE Admit Card 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is scheduled to release the hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on Friday, January 7, 2022. Candidates who have got themselves registered for the exam will be able to download admit cards once it is released on the official website. The steps to download admit card has been mentioned below. Registered candidates should be ready with their GATE 2022 ID and date of birth to download the admit cards. For more details, candidates can visit IIT Kharagpur's official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

To be noted that earlier the admit card was supposed to be out on January 3, 2022. However, it got delayed and official website informed, “Candidates can download Admit Card from January 07, 2022”

Notification further reads, "Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)."

GATE 2022: Schedule highlights

Call letters to be released on January 7, 2022

CS & BM; EE & MA exam on February 5, 2022

EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF on February 6, 2022

CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL exam on February 12, 2022

ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE on February 13, 2022

How to download GATE admit card 2022?

Registered candidates should go to the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the GATE 2022 admit card download link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to fill in GATE 2022 credentials including exam ID and date of birth

Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through the details mentioned and download the card

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall

Candidates should not forget to carry the printout of admit card. In case they fail to carry the same, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates should also remember that a physical copy of admit card will not be issued by the institute.