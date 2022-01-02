GATE 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
GATE 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur is scheduled to release the hall tickets of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on Monday, January 3, 2022. It is be noted that the exact time has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected that hall tickets will be out by evening. Once it will be released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
GATE 2022 Admit Card which will be released tomorrow is for the exam will begin on February 5, 2022. As per the schedule, the exam will conclude on February 13, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. Candidates will be able to check the venue, timings or exam slots, and dates from their hall tickets. The important dates and complete exam schedule can be checked here. the steps to download admit card has also been attached below.