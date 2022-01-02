GATE 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

GATE 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur is scheduled to release the hall tickets of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on Monday, January 3, 2022. It is be noted that the exact time has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected that hall tickets will be out by evening. Once it will be released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 Admit Card which will be released tomorrow is for the exam will begin on February 5, 2022. As per the schedule, the exam will conclude on February 13, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. Candidates will be able to check the venue, timings or exam slots, and dates from their hall tickets. The important dates and complete exam schedule can be checked here. the steps to download admit card has also been attached below.

GATE 2022: Complete schedule

Call letters to be released on January 3, 2022

CS & BM; EE & MA exam on February 5, 2022

EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF on February 6, 2022

CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL exam on February 12, 2022

ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE on February 13, 2022

Steps to download GATE 2022 admit card

Registered candidates should go to the GATE official website to download hall tickets

Click on the login option and enter the enrollment number and password

Candidates should then click on the GATE admit card download link

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should go through it and download the PDF.

Candidates should take the printout of hall tickets to the exam hall

It is to be noted that the direct link will only be activated after the release of admit cards

Image: Shutterstock