GATE 2022 Answer Key: Objection Raising Window Opens Today, Here's How To Raise Objections

GATE 2022 Result: IIT Kharagpur has earlier released the GATE 2022 answer key. Since the answer key is provisional in nature, candidates have been given time to raise objections. The objection raising window will be activated on February 22, 2022. Candidates in case of any issues can raise objections till February 25, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. Important dates and steps to raise objections can be checked here.
As per the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, the GATE Results 2022 will be declared in the month of March. The GATE 2022 results will be uploaded on the official website on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have taken the exam will be able to check their GATE results online by visiting the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2022 scorecard will be uploaded on the website on March 22, 2022. The same can be downloaded online.