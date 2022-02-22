GATE 2022 Answer Key: Objection Raising Window Opens Today, Here's How To Raise Objections

GATE 2022 Result: IIT Kharagpur has earlier released the GATE 2022 answer key. Since the answer key is provisional in nature, candidates have been given time to raise objections. The objection raising window will be activated on February 22, 2022. Candidates in case of any issues can raise objections till February 25, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. Important dates and steps to raise objections can be checked here.

GATE answer key objection 2022: Check important dates here

Provisional answer key has been released on February 21, 2022

Candidates must note that February 25 is the last date to raise objections against the answer keys

The result will be announced on March 17, 2022

GATE answer key objection 2022: Here's how to download GATE Answer Key

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: After that, click the login button and enter your enrollment ID and password.

Step 3: Three links will appear: (a) Check out your real-time response. (b) Save the master question paper and (c) the answer key to your computer.

Step 4: After that, click the link that reads "view exam details."

Step 5: Download and save for future reference, and raise any objections if necessary

GATE 2022 Results

As per the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, the GATE Results 2022 will be declared in the month of March. The GATE 2022 results will be uploaded on the official website on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have taken the exam will be able to check their GATE results online by visiting the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2022 scorecard will be uploaded on the website on March 22, 2022. The same can be downloaded online.