GATE 2022 Concludes Today; Check Paper Analysis And Result Date Here

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has concluded on Sunday, February 13. The exam was held on Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, and Architecture and Planning in the forenoon shift, while in the afternoon shift, the exam was held on Geomatics Engineering, Aerospace Engineering. The exam was conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift began at 9 AM and concluded at 12 PM. The afternoon shift began at 2:30 PM and concluded at 5:30 PM.

Achintya, a candidate who took the civil engineering exam found the difficulty level moderate. The paper was not that difficult, only the mathematics part was a bit difficult and time taking," said Achintya, a GATE aspirant. As per media reports, the overall difficulty level of other papers was "moderate to tough".

Check Important Dates Here

Online Application Process was started on September 2, 2021.

Last date for Rectification of Applications found Defective in Scrutiny November 18, 2021.

Candidate's Response available in the Application Portal February 15, 2022.

Answer Keys available in the Application Portal February 21, 2022.

Challenges by Candidates on Answer Keys with Payment of ₹ 500 for each question February 22 to Feb 25, 2022.

Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal March 17, 2022.

Score card available for download from Application Portal on March 21, 2022.

GATE 2022 Exam: Check out the following important guidelines that were followed