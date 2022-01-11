GATE 2022: Decision To Conduct Or Postpone Exam Soon, Says IIT Kharagpur Director

Amid the daily rising cases of coronavirus and the looming danger of the third wave of COVID-19, aspirants of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) are highly concerned about the examination. As per speculations, the examination is likely to be postponed, however, there has been no official confirmation from IIT Kharagpur, who is organizing the GATE 2022 Exam.

IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said that the institute is likely to take some decisions regarding the GATE 2022 Exam as the whole situation is being reviewed.

"The decision on whether to conduct the GATE exam or postpone it will be taken soon. We are consulting with our members associated with the GATE exam and are in constant touch with the administration and authorities, the decision on whether to conduct the GATE exam or postpone will be taken soon. The candidates are advised to follow the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in only regarding the exam dates and hall ticket, "the director said.

GATE 2022 Date

As per the schedule, GATE 2022 Exam will commence on February 5 and will continue till February 13. The aspirants who are going to appear in the examination are concerned regarding the COVID-19 third wave and have demanded to postponed the examination. As per the schedule, GATE 2022 is slated to be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The GATE 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held in two slots: the first is from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

The GATE 2022 Admit Card was scheduled to be released on January 7 but was postponed. However, there has been no official confirmation on the date regarding the release of the GATE 2022 Admit Card. The institute released a statement stating, "The date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly." Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. According to reports, the third wave of COVID-19 is expected to peak at the beginning of February. In view of this, the GATE aspirants are anxious. Several candidates have expressed concern over the GATE 2022 exam schedule.

(Image: PTI, Representative)