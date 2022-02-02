GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Releases Travel Pass For Aspirants, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Indian Institute of Technology on January 29 released the GATE 2022 travel pass for the candidates. It can be used by candidates to reach examination centre without any hinderance. To be noted that many states have posed COVID restrictions and admit cards have been issued so that it does not affect GATE registered candidates. As scheduled, the exam will begin from February 5, 2022. Speculations were being made that exam will be delayed. However, no official notice has been released related to postponement. Therefore, exam will be conducted on its scheduled dates.
The GATE 2022 Travel Pass is also valid for JAM 2022 examination and can be used by candidates for the JAM 2022 examination scheduled for February 12, 2022. The notice issues states that the person carrying the letter may be allowed to move for the examination. Candidates should know that they will have to carry both the documents. admit card and travel pass. The direct link to download hall tickets have also been attached below.
The GATE 2022 syllabus and exam pattern has been released and students must ensure that they cover all topics mentioned in the syllabus before appearing for the examination. GATE 2022 Mock Test has been released by the IIT Kharagpur in online mode. Candidates who are going to take part in the main examination can take the GATE Mock Test paper to get an insight into the pattern of the examination. Every year lakhs of students take part in the GATE examination, which is conducted for admission into MTech courses in IITs and other renowned institutions. The GATE scores are also considered for various PSC recruitment.