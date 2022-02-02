GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Releases Travel Pass For Aspirants, Here's Direct Link

Indian Institute of Technology on January 29 released the GATE 2022 travel pass for the candidates. It can be used by candidates to reach examination centre without any hinderance. To be noted that many states have posed COVID restrictions and admit cards have been issued so that it does not affect GATE registered candidates. As scheduled, the exam will begin from February 5, 2022. Speculations were being made that exam will be delayed. However, no official notice has been released related to postponement. Therefore, exam will be conducted on its scheduled dates.

The GATE 2022 Travel Pass is also valid for JAM 2022 examination and can be used by candidates for the JAM 2022 examination scheduled for February 12, 2022. The notice issues states that the person carrying the letter may be allowed to move for the examination. Candidates should know that they will have to carry both the documents. admit card and travel pass. The direct link to download hall tickets have also been attached below.

Here is how to download GATE travel pass

Registered candidates should go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the top right corner

Click on the link which reads, "Candidates may use this letter, in case required, to reach the examination centre"

The gate pas will be displayed on screen

Go through it and download the same

Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download GATE travel pass

GATE 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download call letter

Step 1: To download GATE 2022 admit card candidates need to visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card”.

Step 3: Candidates now need to enter the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window.

Step 4: Now, submit and download the GATE 2022 admit card

Step 5: Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

About GATE Exam

The GATE 2022 syllabus and exam pattern has been released and students must ensure that they cover all topics mentioned in the syllabus before appearing for the examination. GATE 2022 Mock Test has been released by the IIT Kharagpur in online mode. Candidates who are going to take part in the main examination can take the GATE Mock Test paper to get an insight into the pattern of the examination. Every year lakhs of students take part in the GATE examination, which is conducted for admission into MTech courses in IITs and other renowned institutions. The GATE scores are also considered for various PSC recruitment.