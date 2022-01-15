GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Admit Cards Today, Know When & How To Download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is scheduled to release the hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered before the deadline and will be taking the exams this year can download admit cards once it is released today. It can be downloaded from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. It should be noted that the exact time of releasing call letters has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected to be released in the first half itself.

To be noted that earlier the admit card was scheduled to be released on January 3, but the date was postponed by IIT Kharagpur twice. The admit card which will be released today is for the GATE 2022 which is scheduled to be conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022. Important dates have been mentioned here.

Amid the daily rising cases of coronavirus and the looming danger of the third wave of COVID-19, aspirants of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) are highly concerned about the examination. As per speculations, the examination is likely to be postponed, however, there has been no official confirmation from IIT Kharagpur, who is organizing the GATE 2022 Exam. IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said that the institute is likely to make some decisions regarding the GATE 2022 Exam as the whole situation is being reviewed. However, as of now, no notification has been announced yet.

GATE 2022: Check Important Dates here

GATE 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022

Admit cards will be released on January 15, 2022

Earlier the admit cards release dates were Jan 3 and Jan 7, 2022

Steps to download GATE 2022 admit card

Registered candidates should go to the GATE official website to download hall tickets

Click on the login option and enter the enrollment number and password

Candidates should then click on the GATE admit card download link

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should go through it and download the PDF.

Candidates should take the printout of hall tickets to the exam hall

It is to be noted that the direct link will only be activated after the release of admit cards

GATE 2022: Details

The GATE 2022 syllabus and exam pattern has been released and students must ensure that they cover all topics mentioned in the syllabus before appearing for the examination. GATE 2022 Mock Test has been released by the IIT Kharagpur in online mode. Candidates who are going to take part in the main examination can take the GATE Mock Test paper to get an insight into the pattern of the examination. Every year lakhs of students take part in the GATE examination, which is conducted for admission into MTech courses in IITs and other renowned institutions. The GATE scores are also considered for various PSC recruitment.