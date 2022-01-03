Last Updated:

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Hall Tickets Today, Check Steps To Download

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur is scheduled to release the admit cards on January 3, 2022. Candidates will have to carry the printout of hall tickets to exam hall.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
GATE

Image: Shutterstock


GATE 2022: As per schedule, Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will be releasing admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on January 3, 2022. The institute has not announced any particular time for release of results. However. It is being expected to be out in second half by evening. Once hall tickets are released, registered candidates will be able to check the same on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 Admit Card which will be released today is for the exam which is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2022. The schedule further informs that the last exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022. Candidates must know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The venue, timings or exam slots, and dates can be checked from their admit cards. The important dates and complete exam schedule can be checked here. The steps to download hall tickets have also been attached below.

GATE 2022: Check the complete schedule here

  • Call letters to be released on January 3, 2022
  • CS & BM; EE & MA exam on February 5, 2022
  • EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF on February 6, 2022
  • CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL exam on February 12, 2022
  • ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE on February 13, 2022

Here is how to download GATE 2022 hall tickets

  • Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the GATE official website to download hall tickets
  • On the homepage, click on the login option and enter the enrollment number and password
  • Candidates should then click on the GATE admit card download link
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should go through it and download the PDF.
  • Candidates should take the printout of hall tickets to the exam hall 
  • It is to be noted that the direct link will only be activated after the release of admit cards. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the release of hall tickets.
Tags: GATE, IIT Kharagpur, Gate 2022
