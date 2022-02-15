GATE 2022 Response Sheet Out On February 15; Here's How To Check Online

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, on February 15, released the exam response sheet for its Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam which was held from February 4 to February 13. The sheet has been uploaded on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), the official application portal, which will allow candidates to roughly estimate their score in the GATE 2022. Candidates can now check the GATE response sheet on the official website by following these steps.

Candidates should note that the GATE preliminary answer key 2022 will be released on February 21, 2022, and they will be given the opportunity and time to raise objections. They will be able to challenge the GATE answer key 2022 between February 22 and 25, 2022. Other important dates can be checked here.

Here is how to download the GATE 2022 response sheet-

For downloading the response sheet, candidates should go to the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “responses of candidates are available”.

Candidates will then have to log in using their enrolment ID sent during registration or email ID and GOAPS password.

Submit to check responses recorded during the exam.

GATE 2022 exam: Check Important Dates Here

Online application process was started on September 2, 2021.

Last date for rectification of applications found defective in scrutiny on November 18, 2021.

Candidate's response available in the Application Portal February 15, 2022.

Answer keys available in the Application Portal on February 21, 2022.

Challenges by candidates on answer keys with Payment of ₹500 for each question - February 22 to Feb 25, 2022.

Announcement of the results on the online application portal on March 17, 2022.

Scorecard available for download from Application Portal on March 21, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock