Last Updated:

GATE 2022: SC Dismisses Plea To Postpone GATE 2022, Exam To Begin From Feb 5

GATE 2022: SC has dismissed a plea that was seeking postponement of GATE 2022 exam. SC said postponing exam 48 hours before scheduled date will create chaos.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Gate 2022

Image: Shutterstock


GATE 2022 plea in SC: Supreme Court heard the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 exam postponement plea on Thursday, February 3, 2022. In a recent move, Apex Court has dismissed the plea seeking postponement of the exam. Supreme Court has said that GATE 2022 will not be postponed. Therefore, it will be conducted as per schedule on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. However, if the examination conducting authority, IIT Kharagpur wants to take a call, they are free to do so. 

GATE 2022: Updates from SC Hearing

Justice Chandrachud's Bench was hearing the matter. Justice has said that the plea for postponement of GATE examination has been raised barely 48 hours before scheduled date of exam that is Feb 5, 2022. Justice Chandrachud raised a point saying that students must have prepared for the exam. He further said that today is 3rd and if we postpone, there will be chaos in the country.

"The plea for postponement of GATE examination barely 48 hours before scheduled date of 5th Feb is replete with potential for chaos and uncertainty in lights of students who’ve registered for exam. We are not inclined to entertain this petition," says J Chandrachud.

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases travel pass for aspirants

Indian Institute of Technology on January 29 released the GATE 2022 travel pass for the candidates. It can be used by candidates to reach examination centre without any hinderance. To be noted that many states have posed COVID restrictions and admit cards have been issued so that it does not affect GATE registered candidates. The notice issues states that the person carrying the letter may be allowed to move for the examination. Candidates should know that they will have to carry both the documents. admit card and travel pass. 

Steps to download GATE travel pass

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  • On the homepage, go to the top right corner
  • Click on the link which reads, "Candidates may use this letter, in case required, to reach the examination centre"
  • The gate pass will be displayed on screen
  • Go through it and download the same
  • Take its printout for future reference 
READ | GATE 2022 admit card released: here's direct link to download
READ | COVID-19: Over 23k candidates appearing fro GATE 2022 demand for postponement of exam
READ | GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur issues notification hinting postponement of exam; check details
READ | GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases travel pass for aspirants, here's direct link
READ | GATE 2022: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of exam
Tags: Gate 2022, IIT Kharagpur, Supreme Court
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND