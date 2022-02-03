GATE 2022: SC Dismisses Plea To Postpone GATE 2022, Exam To Begin From Feb 5

GATE 2022 plea in SC: Supreme Court heard the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 exam postponement plea on Thursday, February 3, 2022. In a recent move, Apex Court has dismissed the plea seeking postponement of the exam. Supreme Court has said that GATE 2022 will not be postponed. Therefore, it will be conducted as per schedule on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. However, if the examination conducting authority, IIT Kharagpur wants to take a call, they are free to do so.

GATE 2022: Updates from SC Hearing

Justice Chandrachud's Bench was hearing the matter. Justice has said that the plea for postponement of GATE examination has been raised barely 48 hours before scheduled date of exam that is Feb 5, 2022. Justice Chandrachud raised a point saying that students must have prepared for the exam. He further said that today is 3rd and if we postpone, there will be chaos in the country.

"The plea for postponement of GATE examination barely 48 hours before scheduled date of 5th Feb is replete with potential for chaos and uncertainty in lights of students who’ve registered for exam. We are not inclined to entertain this petition," says J Chandrachud.

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases travel pass for aspirants

Indian Institute of Technology on January 29 released the GATE 2022 travel pass for the candidates. It can be used by candidates to reach examination centre without any hinderance. To be noted that many states have posed COVID restrictions and admit cards have been issued so that it does not affect GATE registered candidates. The notice issues states that the person carrying the letter may be allowed to move for the examination. Candidates should know that they will have to carry both the documents. admit card and travel pass.

Steps to download GATE travel pass