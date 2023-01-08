GATE 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

GATE 2023 Admit Card: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) Admit Card is scheduled to be released tomorrow, January 9, 2023. All those candidates who have registered themselves can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 is being organized by the IIT Kanpur this time.

According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the examination will be held in two different shifts. The first shift will be held in the morning between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, and the second shift will be held in the afternoon between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: In order to download the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates are required to visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates are required to click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to complete the registration process.

Step 4: They are required to log in, and after logging in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates must cross-check the details mentioned on their admit card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

About Exam

GATE 2023 will be conducted in over 200 cities across India in Computer Based Test format. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours. There is no negative marking for Incorrect answer(s) to MSQ or NAT question. After the activation of the admit card download link, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by visting the official website

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)