GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Adds 23 New Exam Cities, Application Process To Begin On Aug 30

GATE 2023 Exam: The schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) has been released. This year, the GATE 2023 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. According to the latest information, this year, IIT Kanpur has added a total of 23 new cities to the examination for the convenience of students from rural areas.

With the latest development, GATE 2023 will now be held across 219 cities in India. Earlier, GATE was held in 206 cities, and 10 of them were removed from the list, while 23 new places were added by IIT Kanpur for the GATE 2023 examination. Candidates can check the list of cities by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Notably, GATE 2023 would also be held in international cities apart from the 219 cities in India. As of now, tentatively, these exam centres are expected to be in the cities of Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan).

GATE 2023 Exam Centres and Zonal Centres

Zonal Centres GATE Exam Centres (Exam Cities) Total number of exam cities IISc Bangalore Ananthapuramu

Kurnool

Bagalkot

Ballari (Bellary)

Belagavi (Belgaum)

Bengaluru North

Bengaluru South

Bidar

Chikkamagaluru

Davanagere

Hassan

Hubballi (Hubli)

Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)

Kolar

Mangaluru

Manipal

Mysuru (Mysore)

Shivamogga (Shimoga)

Tumakuru

Kannur

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Palakkad

Thrissur

Hyderabad

Port Blair 26 IIT Bombay Ahmedabad

Anand

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

Mehsana

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Ahmednagar

Akola

Amravati

Aurangabad

Baramati

Dhule

Jalgaon

Kolhapur

Latur

Mumbai

Navi

Mumbai-Thane

Nagpur

Nanded

Panvel-Raigad

Pune

Ratnagiri

Sangamner-Loni-Shirdi

Sangli

Satara

Solapur

Vasai-Palghar

Goa 30 IIT Delhi Faridabad

Gurugram

Jammu-Samba

Srinagar

Leh

Indore

Ujjain

New Delhi

Ajmer

Bikaner

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Sikar

Udaipur

Greater NOIDA

Mathura 17 IIT Guwahati Itanagar

Dibrugarh

Guwahati

Jorhat

Silchar

Tezpur

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Purnea

Dhanbad

Shillong

Aizawl

Dimapur-Kohima

Agartala West

Asansol-Durgapu

Burdwa

Kalyan

Siliguri 18 IIT Kanpur Bhopal

Gwalior

Agra

Aligarh

Allahabad

Bareilly

Gorakhpur

Jabalpur

Kanpur

Lucknow

Satna

Varanasi 12 IIT Madras Eluru

Kakinada

Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry)

Srikakulam

Tadepalligudem

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram

Bhilai

Bilaspur

Raipur

Hazaribag

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Balasore

Berhampur

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Baharampur-Murshidabad

Hooghly

Kharagpur

Kolkata 34 IIT Rorkee Ambala

Hamirpur

Amritsar

Bathinda

Jalandhar

Mohali-Chandigarh

Patiala

Ghaziabad

Meerut

Moradabad

Muzaffarnagar

NOIDA

Dehradun

Haldwani

Roorkee 15

GATE 2023: Application process to begin on Aug 30

According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The registration process is set to take place on August 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the registration procedure without paying a late fee till September 30, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

