GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Adds 23 New Exam Cities, Application Process To Begin On Aug 30

GATE 2023 Exam: The schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) has been released. This year, the GATE 2023 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. According to the latest information, this year, IIT Kanpur has added a total of 23 new cities to the examination for the convenience of students from rural areas.
With the latest development, GATE 2023 will now be held across 219 cities in India. Earlier, GATE was held in 206 cities, and 10 of them were removed from the list, while 23 new places were added by IIT Kanpur for the GATE 2023 examination. Candidates can check the list of cities by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
Notably, GATE 2023 would also be held in international cities apart from the 219 cities in India. As of now, tentatively, these exam centres are expected to be in the cities of Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan).
According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The registration process is set to take place on August 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the registration procedure without paying a late fee till September 30, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.