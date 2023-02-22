GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur To Open Answer Key Objection Window Today, Here's How To Challenge

Quick links:
GATE 2023
IIT-Kanpur will on Wednesday open the window to raise objections against GATE 2023 answer key. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 and are not satisfied with the keys can raise objections by submitting challenges on the GOAPS portal. The last date to raise objections is February 25. Candidates must visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in to submit their challenges.
GATE 2023 was conducted on the 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th of February 2023. The exam was held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The answer key was released on February 21. The GATE result will be announced online on March 16, at the GOAPS portal. Individual scorecards will be issued on March 21.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).