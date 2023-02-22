GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur To Open Answer Key Objection Window Today, Here's How To Challenge

IIT-Kanpur will on Wednesday open the window to raise objections against GATE 2023 answer key. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 and are not satisfied with the keys can raise objections by submitting challenges on the GOAPS portal. The last date to raise objections is February 25. Candidates must visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in to submit their challenges.

GATE 2023 answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "To Challenge/Contest the Questions/Answer Keys of GATE 2023 Click Here"

A login page will open on your screen

Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password to log in

The GATE answer keys and recorded responses will be displayed on the screen

Chose the answer code you want to challenge

Upload proper evidence supporting your challenge

Pay the processing fee of Rs 500 for each question/ answer challenged

GATE 2023 Results

GATE 2023 was conducted on the 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th of February 2023. The exam was held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The answer key was released on February 21. The GATE result will be announced online on March 16, at the GOAPS portal. Individual scorecards will be issued on March 21.

How to download GATE 2023 answer key

Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Log in to the candidate login portal.

A link to download the GATE answer key will be available on the screen

Download the GATE 2023 answer key

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).