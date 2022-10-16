GATE 2023: Last Date To Fill Application With Late Fee Today; Check Key Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, October 16. Candidates can register for Gate 2023 by visiting the official website -- gate. iitk.ac.in. All those applicants yet to get themselves registered for GATE 2023 can apply by paying an additional late registration fee by today. Only shortlisted candidates can apply for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering and science with scholarships and assistantships from the government.

According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 13 and will be held for 29 papers. Candidates can appear in either one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. A total of 100 marks will be awarded for GATE 2023. While General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Registration Fee

Female candidates (per paper): Rs 1,350

SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper): Rs 1,350

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper): Rs 2,200

GATE 2023 Application Form Steps

Step 1: To apply for GATE 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website at the gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on the "apply online" link and complete the registration process.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the GATE 2023 application form.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents, including scanned images of the photograph and signature.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee for GATE 2023.

Step 6: Examine the completed GATE application form 2023.

Step 7: Complete and submit the GATE 2022 application form.

