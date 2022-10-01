GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 4; Check Steps To Apply

The last date to register for GATE 2023 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering by visiting the official site at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam till October 7, 2022, by paying the late fee. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the admit card will be released on January 3, 2023.
GATE 2023: List of required documents
- Scanned photograph
- Scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate
- Pwd category certificate
- Valid photo identity card. The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth
- GATE 2023: Check schedule here
- Registration link activated on August 30, 2022
- The Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022
- End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023
- Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb 2023
- Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023
- Answer keys are available on the application portal until Feb. 21, 2023.
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
- Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023
GATE Exam 2022: Application Fees
- The application fee is Rs. 850 for female candidates and SC, ST, and PWD* category candidates. For other candidates, including foreign nationals, the application fee is Rs. 1,700.
GATE 2023: Here's how to apply
- Step 1: To apply for the GATE 2023 Exam, candidates are required to visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Step 2: Then, click on the GATE 2023 candidate’s login link available on the home page.
- Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login details.
- Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.
- Step 5: Candidates must then complete the application form and submit the application fee.
- Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.
