GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 4; Check Steps To Apply

The last date to register for GATE 2023 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering by visiting the official site at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam till October 7, 2022, by paying the late fee. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the admit card will be released on January 3, 2023.

GATE 2023: List of required documents

Scanned photograph

Scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate

Pwd category certificate

Valid photo identity card. The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth

GATE 2023: Check schedule here

Registration link activated on August 30, 2022

The Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022

End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb 2023

Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023

Answer keys are available on the application portal until Feb. 21, 2023.

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023

GATE Exam 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 850 for female candidates and SC, ST, and PWD* category candidates. For other candidates, including foreign nationals, the application fee is Rs. 1,700.

GATE 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the GATE 2023 Exam, candidates are required to visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the GATE 2023 candidate’s login link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login details.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Candidates must then complete the application form and submit the application fee.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

