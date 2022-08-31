GATE 2023 Registration Link Activated, Here's How To Apply Online

GATE 2023 Registration: As scheduled, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has finally started the registration for GATE 2023. Eligible candidates can now get themselves registered now by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should know that the GATE 2023 Exam will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates are only allowed to appear for one or two papers. Candidates can click on the paper/code to download the syllabus. List of documents required for registration and application steps can be checked here.

GATE 2023: List of required documents

Scanned photograph

Scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate

Pwd category certificate

Valid photo identity card. The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth

GATE 2023: Check schedule here

Registration link activated on August 30, 2022

The Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022

End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb 2023

Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023

Answer keys are available on the application portal until Feb. 21, 2023.

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023

GATE 2023: Follow these steps to fill the registration form

Step 1: To fill the GATE 2023 application form, candidates are required to visit the official website of the gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "GATE 2023 Registration."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to create an account on the portal.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates are required to log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and proceed

Step 7: Download and print the GATE 2023 application form for future reference.

About GATE 2023

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).