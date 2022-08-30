GATE 2023 Registration Link To Be Activated Soon; Here's How To Apply

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is likely to start the registration process for GATE 2023 on August 30, 2022. It was expected that the registration process would start in the morning around 11 am, but till now the registration link has not been activated. Once the registration link is activated, candidates will be required to visit the official website of GATE - gate.iitk.ac.in. This time, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 across eight zones. A total of 23 new cities have been added and 10 of the earlier cities have been dropped by the authorities.

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022

The Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022

End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 7, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb 2023

Candidate’s response available on Application portal: February 15, 2023

Answer keys are available on the application portal until February 21, 2023.

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023

GATE Registration 2023: Here's how to fill out the registration form

Step 1: To fill out the GATE 2023 application form, candidates are required to visit the official website of the GATE. iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "GATE 2023 Registration."

Candidates are then required to create an account on the portal.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates are required to log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Then, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and move forward.

Step 7: Download and print the GATE 2023 application form for future reference.

Documents required for registration

Scanned photograph

Scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate

PWD category certificate and Dyslexia certificate in a pdf format.

Aadhaar card, pan card, or driving license.

The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth

Here's the direct link to apply - Click here (To be activated soon)