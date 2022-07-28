GATE 2023 Registration Process To Begin From Aug 30; Check Key Details

Gate 2023 Registration: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 held by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will start on August 30, 2022. Students who want to fill out the GATE 2023 application form can do so by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the schedule, the last date to register for GATE 2023 is September 30, 2022. This year, IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022.

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022

The Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022

End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb 2023

Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023

Answer keys are available on the application portal until Feb. 21, 2023.

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023

GATE 2023 Registration: How to Fill in the Application Form

Step 1: To check GATE 2023 Registration candidates are required to visit the official website of the gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " GATE 2023 Registration ."

." Step 3: Candidates are then required to create an account on the portal.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates are required to log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and proceed

Step 7: Download and print the GATE 2023 application form for future reference.

About Exam

GATE 2023 Examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) and the duration of the examination will be 3 hours. The total number of Subjects (Papers) is 29 and GATE 2023 Examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. This time, GATE 2023 Exam is being organized by the Institute for GATE 2023 at is Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

