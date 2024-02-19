Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

GATE 2024 answer key, master question paper released, here's direct link to check

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has officially released the GATE 2024 answer key and master question papers for various subjects on February 19

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has officially released the GATE 2024 answer key and master question papers for various subjects on February 19. Aspirants who appeared for the GATE 2024 exam, held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, can now access the answer key on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The Master Question Papers and Keys for various test papers are available for download through the provided link. Notably, candidates have the opportunity to challenge the keys from February 22 to February 25, 2024, as mentioned in a tweet by the GATE 2024 official handle.

Advertisement

Direct link to check GATE 2024 answer key.

How to download GATE answer key 2024

To download the GATE Answer Key 2024, candidates need to follow a straightforward process:

  1. Visit the official website of GATE 2024.
  2. Access the GATE 2024 login.
  3. Click on the 'GATE Answer Key' link.
  4. The question papers and answer keys will then be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the GATE 2024 answer key along with the corresponding question paper in PDF format.

The GATE answer key is a crucial resource for candidates as it provides correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. It serves as a valuable tool for candidates to assess their performance and identify areas for improvement.

Moreover, the GATE result 2024 is scheduled to be declared on March 16, 2024. As a precursor to the answer key release, the response sheets were made available to candidates on February 16.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to make the most of this opportunity to review the answer key, compare it with their responses, and raise any challenges or discrepancies within the stipulated period. The transparent and accountable process ensures fairness in the evaluation of the GATE 2024 exam, a gateway to numerous postgraduate programs and career opportunities.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

20 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. Javed Jaffrey Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Energetic Dance Moves

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo