The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is gearing up to release the GATE 2024 response sheets online on February 16. Aspiring candidates can conveniently access their response sheets via the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

To obtain their response sheets, candidates must input their GATE login credentials, including enrolment/email ID and password. GATE 2024 took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Candidates will find their answers recorded during the examination on the GATE 2024 response sheet. By cross-referencing their responses with the official GATE 2024 answer key and response sheet, candidates can gauge their potential scores in the GATE entrance exam.

How to download GATE 2024 Response Sheet

Step 1: Visit the official GOAPS website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in to the candidate portal using either your GATE 2024 enrolment ID and password or email ID and password.

Step 3: Upon successful login, navigate to the 'View Response' tab.

Step 4: The GATE 2024 response sheet will be presented in PDF format on the screen.

Step 5: Download the GATE 2024 response sheet for future reference.

Subsequently, the GATE 2024 answer key is slated for release on the official website on February 21. Students will have the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key within a specified timeframe. Following the review of objections, the authorities will release the final GATE 2024 answer key, with the results expected to be announced on March 16, 2024.