GATE 2024: Extended Registration Window Closing On October 5; Here's How To Apply

Image: Shutterstock
GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has extended the registration deadline for GATE 2024 till October 5. The registration began on August 30 and the last date to register was earlier September 29. Aspirants can register online by visiting the official website of GATE 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in.
A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts can apply for the GATE 2024 exam.
Candidates must note th at a new paper has been added to the GATE 2024. From this year onwards, candidates will also be able to apply for the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper. GATE 2024 will be conducted for 30 papers. Till last year, there were only 29 papers.
GATE 2024 registration begins- August 30, 2023
Closing Date of regular online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) - October 5
Closing Date of extended online registration/ application process (With Late Fee)- 13th October 2023
Modifications in GATE 2024 Application - 07th to 11th November 2023
Availability of GATE Admit cards for download- 3rd January 2024
