GATE 2024 Registration Begins At Goaps.iisc.ac.in; Steps To Register And Direct Link Here

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has begun the registration process for GATE 2024 today, August 30. The last date to register is September 29. Aspirants can register online by visiting the official website of GATE 2024 is gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in.
Step 1: To fill the GATE 2024 application form, candidates are required to visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "GATE 2024 Registration."
Step 3: Candidates are then required to create an account on the portal.
Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates are required to log in using the system-generated ID and password.
Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and proceed
Step 7: Download and print the GATE 2024 application form for future reference.
GATE 2024 applicants will have to submit a scanned photograph, scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate, Pwd category certificate and Dsylexia certificate in a pdf format. Along with these, candidates also have to submit a valid photo identity card – Aadhar card, pan card, driving license. The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth
GATE 2024 will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.
A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam.
Candidates must note th at a new paper has been added to the GATE 2024. From this year onwards, candidates will also be able to apply for the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper. GATE 2024 will be conducted for 30 papers. Till last year, there were only 29 papers.
