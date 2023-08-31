Last Updated:

GATE 2024 Registration Begins At Goaps.iisc.ac.in; Steps To Register And Direct Link Here

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has begun the registration process for GATE 2024 today, August 30. Here's direct link to register.

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has begun the registration process for GATE 2024 today, August 30. The last date to register is September 29. Aspirants can register online by visiting the official website of GATE 2024 is gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in.

Direct link to register for GATE 2024

GATE 2024: Follow these steps to fill the registration form 

Step 1: To fill the GATE 2024 application form, candidates are required to visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "GATE 2024 Registration."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to create an account on the portal.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates are required to log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and proceed 

Step 7: Download and print the GATE 2024 application form for future reference.

Documents Required

GATE 2024 applicants will have to submit a scanned photograph, scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate, Pwd category certificate and Dsylexia certificate in a pdf format. Along with these, candidates also have to submit a valid photo identity card – Aadhar card, pan card, driving license. The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth

GATE 2024 Dates

GATE 2024 will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm. 

GATE 2024 schedule

  • GATE 2024 registration begins- August 30, 2023
  • Closing Date of regular online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) - 29th September 2023
  • Closing Date of extended online registration/ application process (With Late Fee)- 13th October 2023
  • Modifications in GATE 2024 Application - 07th to 11th November 2023
  • Availability of GATE Admit cards for download- 3rd January 2024

GATE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam.

Candidates must note th at a new paper has been added to the GATE 2024. From this year onwards, candidates will also be able to apply for the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper. GATE 2024 will be conducted for 30 papers. Till last year, there were only 29 papers. 

