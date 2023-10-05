GATE 2024 Registration Window Closing Today; Here's How To Apply

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will today close the registration window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. The registration began on August 30 and the last date to register is October 5. Aspirants can register online by visiting the official website of GATE 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in.

Direct link to register for GATE 2024

How to register for GATE 2024

Step 1: To fill the GATE 2024 application form, candidates are required to visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "GATE 2024 Registration."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to create an account on the portal.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates are required to log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and proceed.

Step 7: Download and print the GATE 2024 application form for future reference.

Documents Required for GATE 2024 registration

GATE 2024 applicants will have to submit a scanned photograph, scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate, Pwd category certificate and Dsylexia certificate in a pdf format. Along with these, candidates also have to submit a valid photo identity card – Aadhar card, pan card, driving license. The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth