GATE 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply On Goaps.iisc.ac.in

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will today close the registration window for GATE 2024. The registration began on August 30 and the last date to register is September 29. Aspirants can register online by visiting the official website of GATE 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in.
Direct link to register for GATE 2024
A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts can apply for the GATE 2024 exam.
Candidates must note th at a new paper has been added to the GATE 2024. From this year onwards, candidates will also be able to apply for the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper. GATE 2024 will be conducted for 30 papers. Till last year, there were only 29 papers.
GATE 2024 applicants will have to submit a scanned photograph, scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate, Pwd category certificate and Dsylexia certificate in a pdf format. Along with these, candidates also have to submit a valid photo identity card – Aadhar card, pan card, driving license. The photo ID should include the candidate's name and date of birth
GATE 2024 will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.
GATE 2024 registration begins- August 30, 2023
Closing Date of regular online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) - 29th September 2023
Closing Date of extended online registration/ application process (With Late Fee)- 13th October 2023
Modifications in GATE 2024 Application - 07th to 11th November 2023
Availability of GATE Admit cards for download- 3rd January 2024
Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc.