GATE COAP 2023 Registration Begins For M.Tech Admissions, Check Details Here

GATE COAP 2023: IIT Kharagpur has started the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal (GATE CoAP) 2023. Interested and qualified candidates can register for GATE COAP 2023 at the official website — coap.iitkgp.ac.in.

Candidates should note that COAP registration is mandatory if they wish to take admission to the MTech programme in any participating institute. They have to provide their COAP registration number in the participating institute for their MTech programmes.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for COAP 2023, candidates should have valid GATE scores. Only those who clear GATE in the years 2023, 2022 or 2021 can apply for COAP 2023. COAP is a common platform on which all the participating IITs will publish admission offer letters in the common time window. The first round of seat allotment will be declared on May 20, followed by a second round on May 27, a third on June 3, a fourth round on June 10 and the last round on June 17. Post that, additional rounds can be conducted on June 23 and June 28, and then on July 3, 8 and 14.