GATE Result 2023 To Be Declared Today By IIT- Kanpur, Here's How To Check

GATE Result 2023 will be declared today after 4 pm. IIT Kanpur, the conducting body of the exam this year will release the results today. See how to download.

Nandini Verma
GATE Results 2023: IIT Kanpur is all set to announce the GATE Results 2023 today. The results for  Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be declared after 4 pm today, March 16. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their results online at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 final answer key will also be released today. 

Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur is the organizing body for GATE this year. IIT-K has informed that the GATE Results will be available in the Candidates' portal on the official website of GATE 2023 after 4 pm. The individual scorecard will be available from March 21.

Candidates must note that they would have to fill in their enrollment ID and password OR an email ID and password to log in to the candidates' portal for checking their results. The GATE 2023 was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The candidates' response sheet was uploaded to the website on February 15. The GATE answer key was published on February 21. Candidates were asked to challenge the answer key if required by February 25. IIT Kanpur will consider the valid challenges and release a revised and final answer key of the exam based on which the results will be prepared. 

Steps to download Gate 2023 Result

  • Step 1: To download the GATE 2023 Result candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Candidates Portal tab
  • Step 3: Key in the login credentials such as enrollment ID and password
  • Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: Your GATE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Here's how to download Gate Answer Key 2023

  • Step 1: To download GATE Final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Log in using your Gate 2022 enrollment ID and password or your email address and password on the candidates' portal
  • Step 3: After logging in, click on the tab to download the GATE final answer keys.
  • Step 4: Download the answer key and use the response sheet to calculate the probable score
