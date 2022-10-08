Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term-1 Exam Schedule Released; Check Imp Dates Here

Goa Board 2022 Exams: The Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam dates have been released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). According to the schedule, the GBSHSE Class 10 and 12 first terminal exams will start on November 10, and the Goa Board Class 10 exams will continue till November 29, while the Class 12 Goa Board exams will conclude on November 23.

According to the schedule, on the first day of the Class 10 Goa board SSC examination, language papers including English, Marathi, and Urdu, and for the CWSN categories, Functional English and Functional Marathi, followed by Home Vegetable Garden on November 11 and Third Language on November 12 will be held. While the practical exam in Science (general and CWSN), Geography (CWSN), and History (CWSN) is set to take place on March 1, 2023, the pre-vocational and CWSB special subjects will start on March 13, 2023. The practical exam in NSQF subjects will commence on March 3 and will be held by the National Skill Development Council, New Delhi.

According to the schedule, for the Class 12 General and Vocational streams, the practical exams will start on February 1, 2023, and for NSQF subjects, the practical exams are scheduled to start on February 7. While the Class 12 Goa board HSSC exams will start with the English Language and Marathi Language papers on the first day, The exams will be held in the afternoon shift, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Direct Link

Here's a direct link to the HSSC first term date sheet - Click Here

Here's a direct link to the SSSC first term date sheet - Click Here

