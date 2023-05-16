Last Updated:

GPAT 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Here's How To Download

Candidates who have applied for the GPAT 2023 can download their city slip online at gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct GPAT 2023 on May 22.

Nandini Verma
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced exam city intimation slip for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their city slip online at gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct GPAT 2023 on May 22. The exam will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Candidates must note that it is not the admit card. GPAT admit card 2023 will be released soon. Candidates can expect their hall tickets around two days before the exam date. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website of GPAT.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for GPAT–2023, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at gpat@nta.ac.in," the official notice reads.

How to download GPAT exam city intimation slip

  • Visit the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on the link that reads 'GPAT-2023 City Intimation'
  • Now key in your application number, date of birth and security pin as shown and submit
  • Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
  • Here's direct link to download
