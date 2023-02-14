GPAT 2023 Registration Begins At Gpat.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Apply Here

Quick links:
GPAT 2023 registration begins; Image: Unsplash
GPAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. The registration process has been started on February 13 and the deadline to register will end on March 6, 2023. All the candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test will have to apply online. The application link has been activated on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in. The important dates and the application steps have been mentioned below.
GPAT-2023 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates‟ ability across various segments, for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2023-24. The participating Institutions of GPAT-2023 are the Institutions which will be accepting the GPAT Scores. Read GPAT 2023 Information Bulletin here.