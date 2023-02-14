Last Updated:

GPAT 2023 Registration Begins At Gpat.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Apply Here

GPAT 2023: NTA has begun the online registration process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. Check registration details and exam pattern here.

GPAT 2023

GPAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. The registration process has been started on February 13 and the deadline to register will end on March 6, 2023. All the candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test will have to apply online. The application link has been activated on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in. The important dates and the application steps have been mentioned below.

How to apply for GPAT 2023

  • Candidates should visit the official website of CMAT at gpat.nta.nic.in
  • Under the 'Candidates Activity' tab, click on 'Registration link for GPAT 2023'
  • Register yourself by providing correct details as asked
  • Generate user ID and password and then login 
  • Fill in the GPAT 2023 application form and make the payment of the application fees
  • Enter the personal, academic, communication and other asked details
  • Upload the passport-size photograph, signature and PwD certificate (if applicable), as per the specifications
  • Pay the GPAT registration fee as per the category in online mode using credit/debit card and net banking
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
  • Click here to apply online for GPAT 2023

CMAT 2023: Important Dates

  • Application submission - February 13 to March 6 till 5 pm
  • Last date to pay GPAT Fee- March 6 till 11:40 pm
  • Correction in particulars of GPAT application form online- March 7 to 9, 2023

Application fee for GPAT2023

  • General (UR) Male- ₹ 2200/-
  • Female- ₹ 1100/- Gen-
  • EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) Male- ₹ 1100/-
  • Female- ₹ 1100/-
  • Third gender ₹ 1100/-

GPAT 2023 Exam Pattern

GPAT-2023 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates‟ ability across various segments, for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2023-24. The participating Institutions of GPAT-2023 are the Institutions which will be accepting the GPAT Scores. Read GPAT 2023 Information Bulletin here.

  1. Pharmaceutical Chemistry & Allied Subjects - 38 questions for 152 marks
  2. Pharmaceutics & Allied Subjects - 38 questions for 152 marks
  3. Pharmacognosy & Allied Subjects- 10 questions for 40 marks
  4. Pharmacology & Allied Subjects 28 questions for 112 marks
  5. Other Subjects- 11 questions for 44 marks
  • Total - 125 questions for 500 marks.
