GPAT 2023 Registration Begins At Gpat.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Apply Here

GPAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. The registration process has been started on February 13 and the deadline to register will end on March 6, 2023. All the candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test will have to apply online. The application link has been activated on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in. The important dates and the application steps have been mentioned below.

How to apply for GPAT 2023

Candidates should visit the official website of CMAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Under the 'Candidates Activity' tab, click on 'Registration link for GPAT 2023'

Register yourself by providing correct details as asked

Generate user ID and password and then login

Fill in the GPAT 2023 application form and make the payment of the application fees

Enter the personal, academic, communication and other asked details

Upload the passport-size photograph, signature and PwD certificate (if applicable), as per the specifications

Pay the GPAT registration fee as per the category in online mode using credit/debit card and net banking

Click on submit and download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Click here to apply online for GPAT 2023

CMAT 2023: Important Dates

Application submission - February 13 to March 6 till 5 pm

Last date to pay GPAT Fee- March 6 till 11:40 pm

Correction in particulars of GPAT application form online- March 7 to 9, 2023

Application fee for GPAT2023

General (UR) Male- ₹ 2200/-

Female- ₹ 1100/- Gen-

EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) Male- ₹ 1100/-

Female- ₹ 1100/-

Third gender ₹ 1100/-

GPAT 2023 Exam Pattern

GPAT-2023 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates‟ ability across various segments, for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2023-24. The participating Institutions of GPAT-2023 are the Institutions which will be accepting the GPAT Scores. Read GPAT 2023 Information Bulletin here.

Pharmaceutical Chemistry & Allied Subjects - 38 questions for 152 marks Pharmaceutics & Allied Subjects - 38 questions for 152 marks Pharmacognosy & Allied Subjects- 10 questions for 40 marks Pharmacology & Allied Subjects 28 questions for 112 marks Other Subjects- 11 questions for 44 marks