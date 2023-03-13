GPAT 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply

GPAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 today, March 13. The registration process has been started on February 13 and the deadline to register was March 6, 2023. However, it got extended up to March 13. All the candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test will have to register online. The application link has been activated on the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in. The important dates and the application steps have been mentioned below.

How to apply for GPAT 2023

Candidates should visit the official website of CMAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Under the 'Candidates Activity' tab, click on 'Registration link for GPAT 2023'

Register yourself by providing the correct details as asked

Generate user ID and password and then log in

Fill in the GPAT 2023 application form and make the payment of the application fees

Enter the personal, academic, communication and other asked details

Upload the passport-size photograph, signature and PwD certificate (if applicable), as per the specifications

Pay the GPAT registration fee as per the category in online mode using credit/debit card and net banking

Click on submit and download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Application fee for GPAT2023

General (UR) Male- ₹ 2200/-

Female- ₹ 1100/- Gen-

EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) Male- ₹ 1100/-

Female- ₹ 1100/-

Third gender ₹ 1100/-

GPAT 2023 Exam Pattern

GPAT-2023 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates‟ ability across various segments, for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2023-24. The participating Institutions of GPAT-2023 are the Institutions which will be accepting the GPAT Scores.