The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the commencement of the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024, starting from today, April 19. Interested candidates can now register for GPAT 2024 through the official website, natboard.edu.in, beginning at 3 pm.

The deadline to complete the GPAT application form 2024 is May 8, providing applicants with a 20-day window for the registration process this year. Scheduled for June 8, GPAT 2024 will be conducted in a single session via computer-based test (CBT) mode, lasting for three hours.

GPAT 2024 Schedule

Activity Dates (2024) Online Submission of Applications 19th April (3 PM Onwards) to 8th May (Till 11:55 PM) Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications 11th May to 14th May Final and Selective Edit Window Pre-Final: 21st May to 23rd May; Final: 28th May to 30th May Issue of Admit Card 3rd June 2024 Examination Date 8th June 2024 Declaration of Result By 8th July 2024

The GPAT score holds significance as it is accepted by all universities affiliated with the AICTE and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), including affiliated university departments and colleges. Annually, approximately 782 participating institutions consider GPAT scores to fill 39,670 MPharm seats.

Application Fee: Applicants are required to pay the GPAT 2024 application fee online. The application fee varies based on gender and category, as indicated in the table below:

Category Application Fee (Male) Application Fee (Female) General Rs 2,200 Rs 1,100 EWS, SC, ST, PwD, OBC-(NCL), Third Gender Rs 1,100 Rs 1,100

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates possessing a four-year bachelor's degree in pharmacy are eligible to apply for GPAT 2024. Final-year BPharmacy students are also eligible. However, individuals with a BTech degree in pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology or a similar qualification are not permitted to sit for the exam. There is no age limit for candidates to apply for the GPAT 2024 exam.

Don't miss this opportunity to advance your career in pharmacy! Apply for GPAT 2024 now through the official website before the May 8 deadline.