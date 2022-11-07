Gujarat SET 2022 Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has released the answer key for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) today. All those candidates who have taken part in the GSET 2022 examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website at www.gujaratset.in. In case candidates have any issues regarding the answer key, they can raise objections against it until November 19 in an offline format.

Candidates can submit their grievances in an offline format to the Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B-block, Chameli Baug, Nr University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara 390 002. Candidates have to pay a demand draft of Rs 1000.

This year, the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda conducted the Gujarat State Eligibility Test held for 25 different subjects in offline mode on November 6, 2022. The examination comprised 150 MCQs. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Gujarat SET 2022 Answer Key.

Gujarat SET 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the Gujarat SET 2022 Answer Key, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.gujaratset.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads, "Gujarat SET 2022 answer key."

Step 3: Then, log in to the answer key.

Step 4: Click on the download button.

Step 5: Check and take a print of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the Gujarat SET 2022 Answer Key - Click Here

Passing Marks

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks.

Reserved category candidates i.e. OBC, SC, and ST are required to secure only 35% marks.

