Gujarat SET 2022 Notification Out, Application Process To Begin On August 29

Gujarat SET 2022 Notification out: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has released a notification for Gujarat SET 2022. The notification highlights that the registration for Gujarat State Eligibility Test will begin on August 29, 2022. The deadline to register will end on September 28, 2022. It mentions that the examination will be conducted on November 6, 2022.

Paper I examination will be for 1 hour- from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper II will be for 2 hours- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Gujarat SET will be conducted in eleven centres viz Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Patan, Bhavnagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Godhra, Junagadh, Valsad, Bhuj in 25 subjects. Eligible candidates can appear in the GSET. In order to be eligible, candidates should have completed or should be in the final year or semester of a UGC-specified Master’s degree.

Gujarat SET 2022: Check application fee details here

For General, General-EWS, and SEBC- Non Creamy layer candidates, the application fee will be Rs 900

SC/ ST/ and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 700 as application fee

For PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 100

The official notification reads, "The payment should be made through online mode by credit card/ debit card/ net banking."

GSET 2022: Check list of important dates here

The examination will be conducted on November 6, 2022

Fee Collection and online registration should be done between August 28 and September 29, 2022

The duration of the examination will be 3 Hours. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm

The official notification reads, "The Date of Examination is tentative and subject to change."

GSET Exam Pattern

Till now the exam authority has not notified any changes to the exam pattern or the syllabus of the state-level eligibility examination. Since any changes have not been announced yet, the old pattern will be followed. The GSET 2022 Exam pattern says that the exam will consist of two MCQ based papers. GSET Paper 1 will consist of 50 questions and will carry 100 marks; while Paper 2 of GSET will have 100 questions and will carry 200 marks. Candidates will be getting 3 hours to write the exam. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about the exam.