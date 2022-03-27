Gujarat SSC, HSC Board Exams Starts Tomorrow; Check How To Get Admit Card, Exam Day Rules

Gujarat SSC, HSC Board Exams: The Class 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) starting tomorrow, March 28, 2022. The Class 10 and 12 board exams will continue till April 12, 2022. The examinations for both classes will be held in two shifts. The Class 12 exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and from 3 pm to 6:15 pm. The class 10 exams will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Students must take note that they need to carry their Gujarat board hall ticket 2022 to the examination centre. If students have not downloaded their admit card yet, they can download it by visiting the official website at gseb.org.

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam Day Guidelines

1. Students are required to carry their examination admit card, which will be checked in the examination hall by the examiner.

2. Students are not permitted to bring electronic devices to school.

3. Students will get an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper.

4. After writing, it is recommended that students check their answer sheets.

GSHSEB Exam 2022: Here's how to download Gujarat 10, 12 class hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card candidates need to visit the official website of GSHSEB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the " hall ticket link ."

." Step 3: Click on " visit site ."

." Step 4: Automatically, a new login window will open.

Step 5: Type in your school's index number, registered mobile number or email address, and captcha.

Step 6: Click the login button to receive a One-Time Password (OTP) via email or text message to the registered email address or mobile phone number.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for further reference.

Image: PTI/ Representative