GUJCET 2022 To Be Conducted Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

GUJCET 2022 exam: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to conduct the GUJCET 2022 or Gujarat CET exam on April 18, 2022. The exam day guidelines that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. To be noted that the board had before hand released the admit cards and candidates taking the exam must know that it is mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall. Candidates who have not yet downloaded the Gujarat Common Entrance Test admit card can go to the official website gujcet.gseb.org and follow the steps mentioned below. In order to download the hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their mobile numbers/ email addresses and date of birth.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducts the GUJCET every year. The exam is conducted with the aim of shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges. The GUJCET 2022 is held for two papers, the first paper is for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper will be two hours and candidates will be given time of one hour to answer the mathematics paper. Candidates have the choice of taking exam in any of the three languages- Hindi, English or Gujarati. They will be getting one mark for every correct answer. Negative marking is also there, therefore 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

GUJCET 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

As mentioned above, it is mandatory to carry a printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with admit card, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the hall like an aadhaar or PAN card

The candidates are advised to go to the exam centre at least an hour before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush

Since the exam is being conducted in offline mode, candidates will have to undergo a temperature check at the centre. They will have to follow all the COVID guidelines and will have to maintain social distance, wear masks at all times and carry hand sanitizers

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

GUJCET admit card 2022: Here's how to download GUJCET 2022 hall ticket