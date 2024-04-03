×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

GUJCET 2024 Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 today, April 3. Aspirants who took the entrance exam can now access and download the GUJCET answer key 2024 from the official website, gsebeservice.com.

GUJCET 2024 answer key out 

Candidates can utilize the GUJCET 2024 answer key to estimate their probable score. According to the marking scheme, each correct answer fetches 1 mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. The GUJCET 2024 exam took place on March 31, serving as the eligibility criterion for admission to BTech and BPharma programs offered by various colleges in Gujarat.

Aspirants can raise objections against the GUJCET 2024 answer key until April 6. The objection fee is set at Rs 500 per question, payable through e-challan.

Advertisement

To challenge the GUJCET answer key 2024, candidates must fill out the objection form available on the official website. They should attach supporting documents and email it to gujcetkey@gmail.com, providing their bank account number, IFSC code, bank name, and branch details. Objections submitted through other channels will not be entertained.

The GUJCET result 2024 is anticipated to be announced in the last week of April. General category candidates must secure a minimum of 40% to qualify in GUJCET 2024. In case of a tie, preference will be given to candidates with higher scores in mathematics and physics. If the tie persists, candidates with higher scores in mathematics and chemistry will be prioritized.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a minute ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

6 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

9 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

11 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

12 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

14 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

16 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

19 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

22 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

28 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

30 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

31 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

32 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

34 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

35 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo