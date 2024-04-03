GUJCET 2024 Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Advertisement

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 today, April 3. Aspirants who took the entrance exam can now access and download the GUJCET answer key 2024 from the official website, gsebeservice.com.

Candidates can utilize the GUJCET 2024 answer key to estimate their probable score. According to the marking scheme, each correct answer fetches 1 mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. The GUJCET 2024 exam took place on March 31, serving as the eligibility criterion for admission to BTech and BPharma programs offered by various colleges in Gujarat.

Aspirants can raise objections against the GUJCET 2024 answer key until April 6. The objection fee is set at Rs 500 per question, payable through e-challan.

To challenge the GUJCET answer key 2024, candidates must fill out the objection form available on the official website. They should attach supporting documents and email it to gujcetkey@gmail.com, providing their bank account number, IFSC code, bank name, and branch details. Objections submitted through other channels will not be entertained.

The GUJCET result 2024 is anticipated to be announced in the last week of April. General category candidates must secure a minimum of 40% to qualify in GUJCET 2024. In case of a tie, preference will be given to candidates with higher scores in mathematics and physics. If the tie persists, candidates with higher scores in mathematics and chemistry will be prioritized.