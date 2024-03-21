GUJCET 2024 Hall Tickets Released, Here's How To Download

Advertisement

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall tickets for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download the GUJCET hall ticket 2024 from the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Candidates are required to log in using their application number to access and download the admit card. The GUJCET 2024 admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, exam date, examination center, date of birth, parents’ name, along with guidelines for the exam day.

Here's how to download the GUJCET hall ticket 2024:

Visit the official website of GUJCET 2024, gujcet.gseb.org. Click on the link “Click here to Download GUJCET 2024 Hall Ticket”. You will be redirected to another page. Enter your login credentials as required. The GUJCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions provided in the GUJCET admit card 2024 and ensure they reach the examination hall as mentioned on the exam day.

Here's direct link to download

The GUJCET exam pattern includes a three-hour duration, with 60 minutes allotted for answering 40 questions in each section. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam will be conducted in three mediums – English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

The GUJCET exam date 2024 has been rescheduled to March 31 to avoid a clash with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2024. Initially, the entrance exam was planned for April 2.