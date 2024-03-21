×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:40 IST

GUJCET 2024 Hall Tickets Released, Here's How To Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall tickets for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
GUJCET hall ticket out
GUJCET hall ticket out | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall tickets for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download the GUJCET hall ticket 2024 from the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Candidates are required to log in using their application number to access and download the admit card. The GUJCET 2024 admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, exam date, examination center, date of birth, parents’ name, along with guidelines for the exam day.

Advertisement

Here's how to download the GUJCET hall ticket 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of GUJCET 2024, gujcet.gseb.org.
  2. Click on the link “Click here to Download GUJCET 2024 Hall Ticket”.
  3. You will be redirected to another page.
  4. Enter your login credentials as required.
  5. The GUJCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions provided in the GUJCET admit card 2024 and ensure they reach the examination hall as mentioned on the exam day.

Here's direct link to download 

Advertisement

The GUJCET exam pattern includes a three-hour duration, with 60 minutes allotted for answering 40 questions in each section. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam will be conducted in three mediums – English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

The GUJCET exam date 2024 has been rescheduled to March 31 to avoid a clash with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2024. Initially, the entrance exam was planned for April 2.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a few seconds ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

a few seconds ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

a few seconds ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

a few seconds ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

a minute ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

4 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

4 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

4 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

5 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

5 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

6 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

6 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

11 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

11 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

12 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

12 minutes ago
Election Commissioners

'Would Lead to Chaos': SC

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo